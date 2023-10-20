Leicestershire County Council's Glenfield HQ lit up red last year for Remembrance and the Poppy Appeal

It will be illuminated in the distinctive colour of the poppy each night from Saturday October 28 until Remembrance Sunday on November 12 and Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE, is urging other organisations across the county to light up their own buildings in tribute.

Among those taking part last year were churches, war memorials, office buildings, community centres and pubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Kapur said: “Once again this year, we are calling on organisations across the city and county to light up their buildings in red as an eye-catching way to honour those who gave their lives in conflict.

"I hope that by illuminating some of our buildings in this way, it will provide a simple but powerful expression of our community’s support for the Poppy Appeal.”

A service to mark Armistice and to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in conflict is being held at County Hall on Friday, November 10.

The short service will take place at the Stand Easy memorial, beginning at 10.45am, and will incorporate the laying of wreaths and a two-minute silence at 11am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dignitaries taking part in the service include the Lord-Lieutenant, chair of Leicestershire County Council Dr Kevin Feltham and County Hall leader, Nick Rushton.

They will be joined by representatives of the Royal British Legion, serving members of the armed forces and cadets, as well as 30 pupils from the Hall Primary School in Glenfield.

The service will be led by Rev Ludger Fremmer, Rector of St Wilfrid’s Church, Kibworth.

Dr Feltham said: “I am honoured to be hosting this short service, which gives us all a chance to remember and pay tribute to all those who served and lost their lives during both World Wars and all other conflicts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I hope as many people who are able to will join me in commemorating the Armistice this year.”

Melton Mowbray’s traditional Remembrance Sunday parade will take place on November 12.