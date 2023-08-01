Waterfield Leisure Centre, which has housed Melton's swimming baths for the last 60 years

The borough council has been planning to build a modern new swimming baths to replace the one at Waterfield Leisure Centre, which has operated for 60 years.

The Dalby Road pool has been plagued with issues in recent years with the showers being out of action for long periods or dispensing only cold water while the changing rooms and poolside had to close to enable a deep clean a year ago following complaints from users.

The ceiling also had to be completely replaced in 2021, leading to one of a number of temporary closures of the pool.

Ageing pipework has been removed and a new water system installed in a bid to solve the issues with showers and the council has pledged to carry out renovations on the building and pool to ensure it is a viable leisure facility.

New council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, says the authority is committed to building a new baths but it cannot currently afford to do so.

“Melton needs a new swimming pool and leisure centre, something we can all be proud of and which will serve Melton for a generation - but that will cost around £35million, money the council doesn’t currently have,” Councillor Allnatt told the Melton Times.

"We have to be realistic about timescales and a new facility is therefore likely to be eight to 10 years away.

"What we will do in the meantime is ensure our current facilities are as good and environmentally friendly as they can be, while we work to raise the required capital over the coming years.”

Everyone Active operates the Waterfield site for the council, along with the sports village site on Burton Road, with the contract up for renewal next year.

Income from the council’s leisure centres was severely impacted by them being closed for long periods during the pandemic and their use has not fully recovered to pre-Covid levels.