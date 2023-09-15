Melton Council chief executive, Edd de Coverly, with his medal after completing Sunday's Great North Run

Edd de Coverly ran the half-marathon on Sunday in 1 hour, 49 and 56 seconds with sponsorship for MIND.

He managed to finish the course, around the roads of north-east England, before torrential rain drenched those participants still running.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was Edd’s first major distance run since he ran the Robin Hood Half Marathon in 2005 and the London Marathon the year after.

He said: “I trained for about three to four months.

"Sunday’s run was an amazing experience, it was really warm to begin with so lots of water was needed, but we had fantastic support along the way which was a big help.

“My legs are a bit sore now but it was a great experience that I’d recommend to everyone.