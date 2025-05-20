Council boss reflects on 'special memories' watching his team win the FA Cup
Edd was elated to see Eberechi Eze put the Eagles ahead against Manchester City in the 16th minute and then goalkeeper Dean Henderson save a penalty to seal a 1-0 victory.
Edd told the Melton Times: “As someone who grew up in South London and started supporting Palace as a child when they got to their first FA Cup Final in 1990, it was unbelievable to see them win the most famous cup competition in the world 35 years later.
“What made it even more special was to be able to share it with my family and friends, and to be part of a sea of red and blue across London.
“The tension in the last 10 minutes was excruciating but the elation at the end made it all worthwhile.
“Special memories from a special day.”