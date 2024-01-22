Organisers of a controversial music festival in the Vale of Belvoir say they are ‘thrilled’ to get council permission today (Monday) for an extra 7,000 attendees.

The Forbidden Forest Festival at Belvoir Castle last year Photography by: Jack Kimber Photography Ltd (www.jackkimberphotography.co.uk)

Forbidden Forest Festival will be able accommodate 22,000 revellers now in the grounds of Belvoir Castle from May 30 to June 3 after a revised licence application was approved by Melton borough councillors.

The event previously had permission for 14,999 people but organisers were inundated with requests to make more tickets available after those for last year’s festival were snapped up in just 36 hours.

A request to change the licence attracted many complaints from residents who are unhappy with the noise and the extra traffic it has generated in the past.

But councillors on the licensing sub-committee felt festival organisers have addressed those concerns.

One of the changes will see the campsite opening earlier for festival-goers. on the Thursday, May 30, to dilute the volume of vehicles heading to the site.

Simon Oates, operations director for the event, said: “We would like to thank members of Melton Borough Council for their cooperation on the revised licence application for Forbidden Forest Festival.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed working with them and are thrilled with the outcome.

“Our commitment to improving the event year on year means we can continue to deliver a stand-out show whilst ensuring the local community is impacted as little as possible.

"This year will see us take additional measures in order to strengthen relationships with Belvoir residents, including setting up a formal community liaison group to resolve any issues as quickly, and smoothly, as possible.”

Organisers have pledged to work with traffic management bodies to combat excess traffic, including operating additional shuttle buses to and from the nearest railway station and working with Big Green Coach to offer sustainable, affordable travel from key UK cities, as well as plans to open the festival earlier to stagger attendee arrivals over a longer period.

In addition, organisers have set up a community liaison group which they will work closely with, emphasising that they understand the importance of, and are committed to, looking after the area for the local residents.

Additional tickets will go on sale for one day only at 10am on Friday.