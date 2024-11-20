From left, Deborah Taylor with Beryl Lane, whose house is now warmer, thanks to Leicestershire County Council and Age UK support, and Kat Coggan, from Age UK

More pensioners are getting support to claim pension credit this winter, helping them to stay warm and well, due to a new partnership between Leicestershire County Council and Age UK Leicester Shire and Rutland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means the charity can help more people check if they’re eligible for government support and complete the application process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has been over-subscribed with requests this year and the move is supporting them to deal with the surge in calls.

People receiving a pension of less than £218.15 a week (or £332.95 a week for couples) are eligible for pension credit – which includes help with cost of living. Department of Work and Pensions data shows that around 12,000 Leicestershire pensioners are eligible for the benefit but figures from analytics company Policy in Practice suggest around 6,500 households don’t claim.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, acting county council leader, said: “Navigating the application process for pension credit is not straightforward.

"And with colder weather kicking in, we want to help as many pensioners as possible to have that money in the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pension credit unlocks help with NHS costs, TV licence and Council Tax, which can make a big difference if you’re struggling to pay bills."

Tony Donovan, executive director of Age UK Leicester Shire and Rutland, commented: “Pensioner poverty is increasing, with 300,000 more older people in poverty than in 2012.

“The Winter Fuel Payment cut is a huge blow to many, with around one in four of those older people already facing poverty.

"This has put great pressure on our Benefits Advice Service, as we have received an influx of people calling us for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we are pleased that Leicestershire County Council has agreed to provide some support to enable us to help more people this year.”

This month, the council has also opened up its wider government-funded £3.6m Household Support Fund, enabling eligible households to apply for an average of £200 for food and energy costs.

Under the scheme, more than 19,000 children will receive a £15 food voucher during holidays, food banks across Leicestershire will receive £200,000 to support with purchasing food and white goods.