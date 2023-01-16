Coroner sounds appeal after death of 49-year-old Melton man
The death of a 49-year-old man who lived in Melton has prompted an appeal to the public.
By Nick Rennie
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 10:18am
The officer of the Leicester City and South Leicestershire Coroner want to trace family members of Michael John Anthony Fields, who died on Monday, January 19 last year.
Mr Fields’ last temporary accommodation was in Melton Mowbray but he had connections to Leicester and Nottingham.
Anyone with information about the deceased is asked to email [email protected] or call the coroner's office on 0116 454 1030.