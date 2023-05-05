Conservatives lose control of Melton Borough Council
The Conservatives have lost control of Melton Borough Council following this afternoon’s (Friday’s) local election results.
In a major political shift in the political balance of the authority, the Tories suffered some big losses and are left with just 11 seats.
There are 10 Independents while Labour celebrated winning five seats after having none in the last administration.
The Greens and Liberal Democrats won one seat each.
Council leader Joe Orson, who retained his Old Dalby seat, sympathised with fellow Tory councillors who had lost their seats.
He told the Melton Times: “It’s massively disappointing that we’ve lost a lot of great talent today.
"There has clearly been a big swing against the national government and unfortunately local councillors have been cannon fodder for that.”
Pip Allnatt, who was one of five new Labour councillors to be elected, is confident today’s results could have implications for next year’s General Election despite the Conservatives being traditionally dominant.
"The dial is shifting,” he told the Melton Times. “It’s a great result for us and it is potentially good news for the parliamentary seat.”
Full results (in order announced):
Waltham – Richard Sharp (Ind) elected with 323; Ben Townley (Con) 196.
Croxton Kerrial – Alan Hewson (Ind) elected with 289 votes; Jack Smith (Con) 231.
Frisby – Ronan Browne (Con) elected with 465; Eric Brown (Ind) 103, Margaret Clay (Lab) 139.
Wymondham – Malise Graham (Con) elected with 302; Graham Bett (Lab) 119.
Somerby – Leigh Higgins (Ind) elected with 398; Vimbi Taruvinga (Con) 200, Hamish McAuley (Lib Dem) 113.
Gaddesby – Bob Child (Con) elected with 431; Adrienne Holland (Lab) 146.
Old Dalby – Joe Orson (Con) elected with 349; Elaine Holmes (Ind) 179, Steven Cliff (Ind) 88.
Melton Craven – Sharon Brown (Ind) 277 and Ian Atherton (Con) 250 both elected; Lee Freer (Ind) 239, Jeanne Douglas (Con) 237, Tim Litt (Lab) 229.
Bottesford – Don Pritchett (Con) 602 and James Mason (Lab) 506 elected; Morgan Kilburn (Con) 447.
Asfordby – Steven Carter (Ind) 454 and Charlie Pitt Miller (Green) 299 elected; Ronnie de Burle (Con) 239, Nick Putnam Con) 218.
Melton Warwick – Alison Freer (Con) 360 and Allen Thwaites (Ind) 345 elected; Sam Ellis (Con) 337, Susan Hammond (Lab) 327.
Melton Sysonby – Jim Adcock (Lib Dem) 461, Helen Cliff (Lab) 457 and Siggy Atherton (Con) 438, all elected; John Illingworth 423, Jacob Wilkinson (Con) 370, Rachel Godber (Ind) 261, Craig Digby (Ind) 240, Ken Panter (Ind) 177.
Melton Egerton – Pip Allnatt (Lab) 278 and Mike Brown (Lab) 260 both elected; Jason Sharman (Con) 179, Peter Faulkner (Ind) 176, Elaine Faulkner (Ind) 175, Jon Winters (Con) 172.
Long Clawson and Stathern – Christopher Evans (Con) 565 and Simon Orson (Con) 512, both elected; Michael McQuillan (Lab) 492, Nick Hall (Ind) 469, Dawn Birch (Ind) 116, Leigh Birch (Ind) 73.
Melton Newport – Margaret Glancy (Ind) 629, Simon Lumley (609) and Tim Webster (Con) 459, all elected; Rob Bindloss (Con) 425, Vanessa Jackson (Lab) 413, Rebecca Smith (Con) 404, Bruce Midgley (Ind) 336.
Melton Dorian – Sarah Cox (Lab) 402, Marilyn Gordon (Ind) 305 and Pat Cumbers (Ind) 300, all elected; Chris Gray (Con) 283, Tracy Beaken (Ind) 277, Alastair McQuillan (Green 1st candidate) 255, Julian Lockwood (Con) 239, Simon Thompson (Con) 234, Isabelle Taylor (Green 2nd candidate) 180.