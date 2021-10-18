Conservative party candidate announced for Melton by-election

Tim Webster, the Conservative party candidate for the Melton Dorian by-election for Melton Borough Council EMN-211018-112743001

We reported last week that the local Labour party had nominated former police officer Sarah Cox as its candidate for the ballot, which has been triggered by Tory, Alan Pearson, stepping down from the role last month due to ill health.

These are the only candidates nominated for the election, the council has confirmed.

Mr Webster said his motivation to stand as a councillor came from his motivation to serve the community.

He said: “I am Melton born and bred and have a huge enthusiasm and interest in anything that makes our town a better place.

“I have been a trustee for the Melton Mowbray Town Estate for over 10 years and am on the board of a number of local charities.

“This is why people have told me that I should put myself forward for this election.”

Mr Webster says he has seen the impact on the lives of local people caused by the coronavirus pandemic and he wants to continue to do what he can to help.

“As a Trustee of a local charity, I have seen first-hand the isolation and loneliness that has been caused by the pandemic,” he said.

“We have been helping more local people over the past year, who have fallen on difficult times.

“This is why I will be working to help combat isolation and loneliness in our community.”

He pledges to work with Melton MP Alicia Kearns and Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews to tackle anti-social behaviour and drug-related activity.

Mr Webster also wants to help ‘boost our tourism for the town as a destination, providing tour guides and championing local produce’.

The by-election for Melton Dorian Ward is on Thursday November 11.