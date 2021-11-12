Conservative candidate wins close Melton Council by-election

Tim Webster,, newly-elected councillor for the Melton Dorian for Melton Borough Council EMN-211011-110413001

In a close run ballot, Mr Webster polled 362 votes to see of the challenge of Labour candidate Sarah Cox, who claimed 284 votes.

The councillor is a trustee of the town estate and for many years was an auctioneer and manager at the town’s livestock market.

Turnout for the election - which was called following resignation due to health issues by Tory Alan Pearson - was just 15 per cent.