Global Harmony performing their concert at St John's Catholic Church in Melton

Global Harmony, a community choir, last week performed a stunning repertoire of songs from around the world to an almost capacity audience at St John's Catholic Church, on Thorpe End.

Around 100 people filled the church and they cheered, sang and clapped in time to songs from a dozen different places from as far afield as Croatia and New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was the first time the church has ever hosted a choir concert in the building, and it raised £1,113 for the Friends of St John's appeal for funds to help build a hall next to the church.

The Global Harmony concert at St John's Catholic Church in Melton

Friends of St John's chair, Frances Levett, said: "This was a brilliant, unforgettable evening.

"People were queueing out of the door to get in, and the choir was amazing.

"They even managed to teach us to sing a song with them.

"We are lucky to have them in Melton and I am so grateful to them for sharing their time and talents with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Special thanks are due to their musical director Jane, who travelled from Leicester.

"The money will be used to help build a much needed hall, which will serve both the church and the wider community."

Parish priest, Monsignor Tom McGovern, commented: "This choir is really good and we had a great concert.

"I was not expecting such a high standard and I'm very glad I was able to be there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The choir said they enjoyed performing in a beautiful church with clear acoustics, and were interested in a return visit.

"We would love to arrange this, and if we do, I hope all our church members and many other people from the town will come along."

Friends of St John's are putting together a programme of fundraising and community events for the year.

These include Melton Mowbray open gardens on June 9, cream teas on September 7, a concert by Melstrum ukulele orchestra, a talk on monks and ale brewing, plus a presentation on the Viking heritage in the local area by Professor Stephen Harding, one of the leading experts in the country on Norwegian Vikings.