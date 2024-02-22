Melton's skate park

A panel of judges will select a collection of entries which will be combined and turned into the final design.

The unique piece will be brought to life by local artists, who will install the final design across the skate park ready for a grand unveiling event in the summer.

Vibrant and meaningful designs are sought to freshen up the appearance of the skate park, which is on Priors Close, adjacent to Play Close Park.

Councillor Pat Cumbers, portfolio holder for customers, communities and neighbourhoods, said: “This competition is a great opportunity for users of the skate park to put their stamp on it and help us to give it a new lease of life.

"It will give residents the chance to bring a new vibrancy to a corner of the park and will also be a visual representation of creativity from our community, for our community.

“Anyone can enter the competition to contribute to the design for our new mural, from users of the park or students across the borough, to local community groups and artists, we want to see a full range of ideas for the panel to consider.

"We can’t wait to see the community to get involved with this to create a space that is even more welcoming for people of all ages to enjoy.”

Graham Bett, chair of the Melton Mowbray Town Estate, said: "The Town Estate is keen to support the enjoyment of our town parks by all age groups in the town.

"I'm sure this competition will make the skate park more attractive to a wider group of young people. We look forward to the artwork widening interest within the park - for all to enjoy."

The competition is currently open for submissions and will close on Monday April 1 at 4pm.

Email a picture with your entry to [email protected] or post it to skate Park Competition, Melton Borough Council, Parkside, Burton Street, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1GH; or leave the entry at the council offices in an envelope marked ‘Skate Park Art Competition’.