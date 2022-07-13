'Community supermarket' idea put forward for Melton

Latest Melton Mowbray news

The idea will be discussed by borough councillors this afternoon (Wednesday) as part of a strategy on how to spend £1.19million allocated to Melton through the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda.

The town foodbank, Storehouse, and local food producers, such as Samworth Brothers, are potential partners in the community supermarket project.

It would provide a bridge between food provision in foodbanks and in mainstream supermarkets and stores.

The project would be aimed at helping maintain the dignity and independence of struggling residents while assisting them in the face of the spiralling cost of household bills, according to a report to go before the cabinet.

Councillors will debate whether a fixed store would be the best option or if a mobile refrigerated van should be used, to enable better access for people llving in rural areas of the borough.

The council would allocate a total of £72,000 of the levelling up funding to the community supermarket scheme, if it is adopted.

The money allocated to Melton will be spread over three years; £145,000 is available in 2022/23, £290,000 in 2023/24 and £758,000 in 2024/25.

Funding will only be released by the government after an approved plan is put in place.