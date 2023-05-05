First-time councillors elected today, from left, Helen Cliff (Melton Sysonby), Sharon Brown (Melton Craven) and Sarah Cox (Melton Dorian)

Sarah Cox (Labour) is a long-serving former police officer and in recent years has played a leading role in Melton Learning Hub, a vocational training centre for young people outside mainstream education.

Sarah polled 402 votes in Melton Dorian and in her acceptance speech she said: “The people of Melton Dorian have elected people who really care about the ward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I will work hard to make the town even better than it already is.”

Another new Labour councillor is Helen Cliff, who was elected in Melton Sysonby.

Helen led a strong campaign to save the Melton baby unit, only to be thwarted by the health authority, and she has also worked to help and support refugees and asylum-seekers being housed temporarily at Scalford Hall Hotel.

Her father, Pip Allnatt, who was also elected for Labour in Melton Egerton, told the Melton Times: “I’m incredibly proud of Helen and I think she will be an excellent councillor.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the new Independent councillors is Sharon Brown, who many will know from her role as landlady at The Grapes pub in Melton.

Sharon has played an instrumental role in a number of popular community events, such as the Melton 1940s Weekend and the regular Vintage and Craft Markets in the town.