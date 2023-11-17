A series of creative activities have been organised as part of a community arts project in Melton Mowbray.

Kick Up The Arts will be held in The Bell Centre in Melton Mowbray

‘Kick Up The Arts’ will take place in The Bell Centre, on Nottingham Street, from Monday November 27 to Sunday December 3.

It aims to celebrate local artists, showcase aspiring young artists and bring people in the community together in a local venue to share in the joy of getting creative.

The project will be a hub for skills sharing and opportunities for young and adult artists to network and explore further opportunities and career pathways, as well for all the community to access free creative activities and learn new skills.

The event will also explore Melton’s heritage, celebrating the town and providing space for people to explore what the future looks like.

This will be captured through an activity called ‘The Big Melton Doodle’ and will form part of a final piece of art which will be displayed as a lasting legacy of the project to inspire others and act as a contribution to the future heritage of the town.

Project lead, Ellie Lovett, said: “We’re really excited to be working on this project in a space that is engaging and inspiring, as well as interactive and enjoyable to all.

"We hope the project will help build a creative community for everyone, helping to support wellbeing through creative activities, and be a spring-board for future creativity in the town.”