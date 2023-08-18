The Soul Train show which is coming to Melton Theatre

Classic tunes from the 1960s and 1970s will be belted out during Soul Train, when it is performed on Saturday September 23.

It tells the soul story from the early days of Tamla Motown, Stax and Atlantic records though to disco, and beyond.

A ‘fun, feel-good production’ is promised with iconic hit songs by Stevie Wonder, Isley Brothers, Supremes, Gladys Knight, O’Jays, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Ike & Tina Turner, Donna Summer,

Candi Staton, Whitney Houston, Billy Ocean, Lionel Richie, Tavares, and many more.

Show producer and performer Wayne Kennedy goes back to his roots having sold well over one million concert tickets for his theatre shows.

Raffle tickets will be sold on the night for the show's chosen charity, LOROS.