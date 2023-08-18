News you can trust since 1859
Classic soul music tunes set to be belted out at Melton Theatre show

If you love soul music you won’t want to miss a spectacular live event at Melton Theatre next month.
By Nick Rennie
Published 18th Aug 2023, 17:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 17:37 BST
The Soul Train show which is coming to Melton TheatreThe Soul Train show which is coming to Melton Theatre
Classic tunes from the 1960s and 1970s will be belted out during Soul Train, when it is performed on Saturday September 23.

It tells the soul story from the early days of Tamla Motown, Stax and Atlantic records though to disco, and beyond.

A ‘fun, feel-good production’ is promised with iconic hit songs by Stevie Wonder, Isley Brothers, Supremes, Gladys Knight, O’Jays, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Ike & Tina Turner, Donna Summer,

Candi Staton, Whitney Houston, Billy Ocean, Lionel Richie, Tavares, and many more.

Show producer and performer Wayne Kennedy goes back to his roots having sold well over one million concert tickets for his theatre shows.

Raffle tickets will be sold on the night for the show's chosen charity, LOROS.

Tickets cost £22 each – click HERE to buy tickets and get more information on the event.

