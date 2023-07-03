Karen Medhurst, who is walking 150 miles for military charities, and her weighted rucksack she will be carrying

Proceeds from Karen Medhurst’s efforts will go to Help for Heroes, which supports British Armed Forces personnel who have been physically or psychologically wounded while serving, and Friends of the Tenth (FoTT), which is keeping alive the legacy of a brave battalion of paratroopers who were stationed locally before dropping into the Battle of Arnhem in the Second World War.

She will be completed 10 laps of the 10th Battalion Trail, starting and finishing at the official memorial stone at Burrough on the Hill.

Karen, will donate £1 to the FoTT charity for every pound she raises for Help the Heroes, is a keen walker and often selects charities to benefit from the miles she covers.

She told the Melton Times: “I chose Help for Heroes because the challenge, 150 miles carrying weight, asks quite a bit of me, just as we often ask quite a bit of our armed forces.

“When everyone is having to tighten our belts and count pennies at the moment I know it is a lot to ask, but our veterans gave a lot for our country and they still need our help, so any amount, however small, is appreciated.”

Help for Heroes supports veterans to take control of their recovery journey and have the best possible future.

It funds adaptations to veteran’s homes, provides counselling for their mental health and offers support to their loved ones.

Clare McDermott, fundraising director at the charity, said: “The last few years have been hard on everyone – especially so for the veteran community.

"The need for mental health and physical support is greater than ever.

"As we receive almost no funding from the government, we rely on the spirit and generosity of people like Karen and volunteers to help those who need it.

"We and all the veterans that we support are exceptionally grateful to Karen for every penny she raises and which will provide vital support to our wounded heroes.”