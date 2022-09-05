Claire's rideout raises hundreds for charity
An annual motorcycle rideout organised by paralysed fundraiser Claire Lomas raised £1,300 on Sunday for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation (NSIF).
By Nick Rennie
Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:14 pm
This was the eighth such ride and saw participants set off from Wistow Rural Centre and ride to Eye Kettleby Lakes, via Market Harborough, Rockingham, Uppingham, Oakham and Melton Mowbray, where refreshments were waiting for them.
Claire thanked all who took part and said it was ‘another successful and fun day’.
She has raised £825,000 for the charity, which aims to find a cure for paralysis.