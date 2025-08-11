Claire Lomas, who raised nearly £1M for charity despite being paralysed from the chest down

The second leg of a gruelling three-part fundraiser in memory of Claire Lomas is approaching.

Claire, who lived with her family at Eye Kettleby, sadly passed away a year ago aged 44 after raising nearly £1M for charity despite being paralysed from the chest down.

Her widower, Dan, is teaming up with close family friend, Stuart Hall, to help take Claire’s fundraising past a million by taking on three major endurance events using wheelchairs.

The duo raised nearly £600 by completing the 10km Great Manchester Run back in May on the first leg of their Three Spoke Challenge.

Dan Pincer, widower of Claire Lomas, and Stuart Hall, in training for their latest fundraising challenge in memory of Claire

Next up is the Great North Run half-marathon, on Sunday September 7, with the final challenge being the Great South Run, a 10-miler, on Sunday October 19.

Almost £18k has so far been raised from various activities towards the £47,372 required to reach that iconic £1M total.

Stuart, who is known to friends as ‘Pid’, posted on Claire’s fundraising page yesterday: “It’s four weeks today that Dan and myself take part in the second event in our Three Spoke Challenge!

"Next is the 13.1miles of the Great North Run so training at the moment is every other day – which includes lots of hills!

“Usually Claire is by our side but this time she will be riding along in our hearts.

"All support is greatly appreciated as always and we WILL reach that £1million legacy for an amazing lady.”

Go to https://ajbellgreatmanchesterrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/threespokes to pledge donations for Dan and Stuart’s Three Spokes Challenge.

All the money generated will go to the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation – the charity which Claire supported and which aims to find a cure for paralysis.

The next fundraiser for the ‘Make It A Million’ campaign is a Fly-In weekend at Deenethorpe Airfield, at Corby, in Northamptonshire, this coming Saturday and Sunday.

Participants will be flying in to the airfield with food available on both days and all landing fees going towards the fundraising.

Email [email protected] if you plan to fly in and give your aircraft type, registration, which day you are doing it and the approximate time.

Call 07794 799916 for more information on the event.

Melton Mowbray shopkeeper Michael Cooke is also generating funds for the campaign.

He is appealing for local people to donate nearly new sports books and biographies plus sports DVDs.

They will be marked for sale at his Melton Sports shop, in King Street, in support of the Three Spokes Challenge.

Please drop them off to the store any time from Tuesday to Saturday.

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/clairelomasmakeitamillion to donate cash to Dan and Stuart’s overall ‘Make It A Million’ efforts.

Claire passed away following a microlight accident in the Middle East in August 2024.

She made headlines around the world in 2012 when she walked the 26 miles of the London Marathon course in the suit.

It took her 16 gruelling days, with partner Dan behind her every step of the way.

She completed many other endurance challenges after being paralysed in a horse riding accident in 2007 and continues to inspire her loved ones, including daughters Maisie and Chloe, and all of her many friends.