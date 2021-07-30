Claim a £300 voucher towards a new electric bike

Electric bikes - the county council is offering £300 vouchers to residents off the cost of one EMN-210730-115734001

Leicestershire County Council has teamed up with the Department for Transport in a bid to encourage more people to take an environmentally-friendly form of travel.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Electric bikes are fantastic for people making longer journeys who may not be used to cycling, or need more assistance when they cycle.

“You still have to pedal so it is a fantastic form of exercise.

“The more people cycling around our county and city the better, every person choosing to leave their car at home is a winner for the environment.

“I encourage anyone who is interested in getting into cycling - or learning more about electric bikes - to sign up to a training course and speak to our teams about the benefits of owning an electric bike.”

Anyone living in Leicestershire can claim their voucher by signing up to a training course run by the county council’s sustainable travel team.

The authority is hosting drop-in events across the county where people can find out more about the benefits of electric bikes and try one for themselves.

Go online at www.choosehowyoumove.co.uk/cycling/ebike to sign up for a training course and claim a voucher for an electric bike.