Bryony Mundin (right) with some of her team at The Regal who are raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

Bake and book sales, a movie quiz and a 13-mile walk are the fundraisers being undertaken at The Regal in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Co-owner, Bryony Mundin, will be joined by employees Jessica Williams, Evie Aguera-Castilla, Drew Bowker and Emma Robinson in the Mighty Hike, a national activity organised by Macmillan on Sunday May 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bryony told the Melton Times: “We've run two bake sales, we have a book sale ongoing in the cinema and we have an Oscar Quiz, where you predict the Oscar winners – entry is £1 for this and the prize is 10 free Regal cinema tickets.

Scan this QR code to go to the fundraising page for The Regal team

“We have to raise £250 per person to enter the walk, with all the proceeds going towards Macmillan Cancer Support, and we would love to raise at least £1,250, and hopefully more.

"It's a cause which is close to a lot of our hearts.

“The Mighty Hike is 13 miles along the Norfolk coastline.

“We've started doing practice walks in the local area – not 13 miles yet but we're working up to it.”

Click HERE to sponsor the fundraising activities by the team at The Regal on their JustGiving page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mighty Hike, which aims to raise more than £1million, starts at the Runton Road car park at Cromer and finishes 13 miles later at the playing fields at Blakeney.