Trevonne Stage School's pantomime production of Cinderella at Melton Theatre

Having notched up nearly half-a-century worth of festive spectacles, Cinderella was yet another to savour and enjoy.

From the stellar senior dancers to the teeny movers making their tentative first steps toward stardom, the stage was packed to the brim for another panto filled with dancing thrills and comedic spills.

The principal cast represented the best of Trevonnne’s past and present.

Siblings Thom and Megan Jones offered sturdy and well characterised performances as Baron Hardup and the Fairy Godmother, Mollie Rodenby’s Cinderella was magically done, Ben Lee dazzled as the endearing Buttons, and Charlotte Corden and Issy Mitcham were the perfect Prince-Servant double act.

Add panto stalwarts Tom Scott and Ellie Dickinson, playing the deplorable but hilarious Ugly Stepsisters, and Dame Andy Brown (dressed as a tin of spam) – and you’re well on your way to panto success.

But the power of the dances elevates the action by providing the ideal counterweight to the smatterings of Grantham-related gags.

These are moments of joy, seriousness, light and shade choreographed beautifully by Hayley Sessions, taught by a fabulous teaching team,

and spliced perfectly into the action.

From the tappers weaving around dancing lights to gymnasts soaring across stage, the level of talent, passion, and hard work on show from

every pupil could not be faulted.

Trevonne has become generational, with former dancers now building sets, making props and running across stage at breakneck speed in the dark.

And they’re there not just because they love it, but because they want to build the same life-affirming experiences for young people as they

had.

After the show, senior dancer Matilda Crymble told the Melton Times, “I’ve been dancing for over 15 years, and it truly is one big family.”

Once a year, that big family pulls together from its different schools and day jobs, to create something innately special and Melton to

the core.

Trevonne are a staple of our town, may they continue to be for 43 more pantos.

