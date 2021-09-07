Chris goes the extra mile for homeless cause

Former Melton Times sports editor Chris Harby, who is running the Great North Run to raise money for the Shelter homeless charity EMN-210709-085936001

Chris, who spent 14 years in the post before leaving in March last year, returns to Newcastle for the Great North Run on Sunday.

He last took part in 2014 for fun, but this time is raising money for Shelter.

“It’s one of the best events I’ve ever raced, the atmosphere is incredible,” said Chris (47), who lives at Scalford.

“I’ve supported Shelter for a number of years and been humbled by the great work they do.”

Chris, who now combines freelance work with a news reporting role at another local newspaper and other writing projects, has not completed a half-marathon for more than three years after injury as well as the effects of the pandemic on the race calendar.

Donations currently stand around £500, which is halfway to his original target.

The event will be a family affair, with Chris’ energetic five-year-old son, Sam, taking on the Mini Great North Run on Saturday.

“It’s been a tough job to get the fitness back, but the charity and all the generous support I’ve had from donors is a huge motivation,” Chris added.

“I can’t imagine anything much worse than not having a home to go back to at the end of a hard day.

“It’s something that’s so easy to take for granted, but we may see many more go through difficult times in the months to come, particularly as the furlough scheme ends.”