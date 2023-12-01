Santa and his elves have been handing out Christmas gifts to wide-eyed children in Melton Mowbray today (Friday).

Santa and his elves pictured outside their grotto in The Bell Centre, Melton, today

Their grotto has been set up at the top end of The Bell Centre, off Nottingham Street, and it will be open to visitors throughout the weekend.

It costs £5 per child to visit Santa and everyone receives a gift.

The grotto is open until 8pm this evening and from 10am until 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.