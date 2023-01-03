The Baptist Church, in Leicester Road, Melton Mowbray

It all takes place at Melton’s Baptist Church, on Leicester Road, and has organised since 2010 by the town branch of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The first of the new year is on Sunday at 3pm – it’s free to attend, there is a large car park outside and it will go on until just after 4.30pm.

Janet Gilchrist, from the local Macmillan group, said: “It's free of charge and a hot drink and cakes are provided in the interval.

“Our musicians are once again ready to perform some old songs from the past for people to sing along to.

“There are some songs from the musicals this month to add to the fun and bring back some memories.

“There is no need to be lonely on a Sunday afternoon - everyone will be very welcome to come along.”

Meanwhile, the charity is also keen to publicise the one-off payments it can make to support people who are living with cancer to pay the extra costs it can incur.

These means-tested grants can help with things like energy bills, home adaptations and the costs of travel to and from hospital.

Mrs Gilchrist said: “Many people know about Macmillan nurses and the wonderful work they do to help cancer patients and their families, but if you are able to look at the Macmillan website you will see that there is much more offered in the way of online help such as chat lines, and discussion groups for sharing information.

"There is a phone buddy system to help to share one to one with someone who understands and has probably been through treatment themselves or with one of their family. One of our group members volunteers as a buddy to offer help to others in this way.”

Click HERE to find out more about Macmillan services or call 0808 808 00 00 to access the Macmillan Support Line or to talk to the welfare rights team.