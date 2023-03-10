Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust chief executive Darren Bicknell and assistant coach Max Everett wield the charity's special cricket bats at Belvoir Castle

The limited edition blades have been produced by Nottingham bat-maker Gunn and Moore for sports and education charity the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust and they feature its emblem.

They are all short handle bats for adults, in a range of weights from 2lb 9oz to 2lb 13oz, and are priced at £150.

Bats of similar quality would usually retail at between £180 and £200.

Trust chief executive and former professional cricketer, Darren Bicknell, said: “The willows were planted when the charity was first established in 2009 and were harvested last year.

"They have produced good quality bats with provenance.

“We hope local cricketers will love the story behind the bats and will snap them up in the knowledge that all proceeds will go towards our work with primary age children and youngsters with special needs, introducing them to the game and opening up access to the countryside.”

Email [email protected] for more information about the Belvoir bats, or call trust assistant coach Max Everett on 07480 931960 to buy one.

You can also check out the bats at Melton Sports, in King Street, Melton.

Bats can be mailed out at additional charge or bought and collected from the sports shop.