A concert is being held at Bottesford next week in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Cranmer Company of Singers and Chamber Orchestra is putting on a performance entitled ‘Peace on Earth’ at on Saturday November 25, at 7.30pm, at St Mary The Virgin Church.

In the week before Advent starts, this musical evening features 18-century works by three composers whose lifetimes overlapped, Vivaldi, Boyce and Telemann, and also two 20-century works by Gerald Finzi.

Conductor is Deborah Davies with sopranos Sarah Trevers and Rachel Cropley, baritone Kieran Seymour, contralto Sarah Morris and violinist Sarah Cresswell.

It came about from a friendship link between local Macmillan fundraiser, Phil Dorn, and Stuart Evans, a member of the singing group.

Attendees can pay in cash only at the entrance, £5, £10 or £20, as much as you can afford, or book online HERE .