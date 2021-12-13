Changes mooted for Leicestershire bin collections

by Hannah Richardson, Local Democracy Reporting Service

By The Newsroom
Monday, 13th December 2021, 1:43 pm
Leicestershire County Council headquarters at Glenfield EMN-211213-134001001

Separate food waste collections are one of the proposals put forward in a possible countywide shake-up of waste management.

Recycling services could also be shaken-up, and black bins might even be changed to a longer three week collection schedule in plans being drawn up.

Currently none of Leicestershire’s districts or boroughs have a food waste collection service.

In addition to introducing weekly food waste collections, a report submitted to Leicestershire County Council revealed changes could also include eliminating charges for garden waste collections in areas which operate a subscription service, and separating recycling into different boxes.

This could be a three-box scheme, separating paper and card in box one, glass in box two, and plastic and cans in box three.

Alternatively, paper and card would be stored in a box and plastic, glass and cans into a bin.

The report, which will be consulted on by the Leicestershire Waste Partnership, made up of the county, city and district councils, also outlines a possible change to general household rubbish collections, which could see those bins collected once every three weeks.

County Hall is seeking cabinet approval at tomorrow’s (Tuesday’s) meeting to launch a public consultation into waste management across the county.

The consultation would be expected to go live in January and would run for 12 weeks.

Local Democracy Reporting ServiceLeicestershireLeicestershire County CouncilCounty Hall