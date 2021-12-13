Changes mooted for Leicestershire bin collections

Leicestershire County Council headquarters at Glenfield EMN-211213-134001001

Separate food waste collections are one of the proposals put forward in a possible countywide shake-up of waste management.

Recycling services could also be shaken-up, and black bins might even be changed to a longer three week collection schedule in plans being drawn up.

Currently none of Leicestershire’s districts or boroughs have a food waste collection service.

In addition to introducing weekly food waste collections, a report submitted to Leicestershire County Council revealed changes could also include eliminating charges for garden waste collections in areas which operate a subscription service, and separating recycling into different boxes.

This could be a three-box scheme, separating paper and card in box one, glass in box two, and plastic and cans in box three.

Alternatively, paper and card would be stored in a box and plastic, glass and cans into a bin.

The report, which will be consulted on by the Leicestershire Waste Partnership, made up of the county, city and district councils, also outlines a possible change to general household rubbish collections, which could see those bins collected once every three weeks.

County Hall is seeking cabinet approval at tomorrow’s (Tuesday’s) meeting to launch a public consultation into waste management across the county.