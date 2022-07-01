Census reveals scale of population rise in Melton borough

Latest Melton borough news

There are now 51,800 residents living in the borough, from the survey taken in 2021, compared to 50,376 in 2011.

The census also reveals that there are now 22,600 households throughout the Melton borough and the population density is 108 residents per square kilometre, which is by far the lowest in Leicestershire.

The rate of population growth has slowed in the last decade, with the total recorded in 2001 being 47,870.

There is an expected significant rise in the number of people in the borough over the next 20 years with more than 6,000 new homes due to be built up to 2036, according to the Melton Local Plan.

The overall population of Leicestershire has risen from 650,489 in the 2011 national census to 712,300 in the 2021 census (rounded to the nearest 100).

In terms of the number of households in the county, this figure has risen by 11 per cent from 267,434 in 2011 to 296,400.

The census data allows Leicestershire County Council to make planning decisions for the future regarding provision of services.

This can help with predicting future changes in demand for services County Hall provides such as school places, adult social care availability, public health provision, transport infrastructure and housing.

Councillor Nick Rushton, leader of the county council, said the statistics showed Leicestershire needed to receive more funding from government.

He said: “The 2021 census data shows a 9.5 per cent increase to the county’s population over the last 10 years.

"This confirms we are one of the fastest growing areas in the country in terms of economic growth and in population.

"This will place added pressures on already overstretched budgets, whether it’s providing adults and children’s social care, planning new school places, new road networks or waste management, we must be able to finance these growth pressures.

“But the rise in the county's population also means that a fairer funding solution for us is needed now more than ever.”