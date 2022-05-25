Celebrities get behind Matt Hampson's fundraising challenge

AP McCoy shows off his effort in the Matt Hampson fundraiser

The Matt Hampson Foundation has come up with a novel way of generating funds to expand its gym and social areas at the Get Busy Living Centre and to incorporate a hydrotherapy pool for beneficiaries, all of whom have suffered life-changing injuries.

Everyone who takes part is challenged to write the phrase ‘Get Busy Living’ using just their mouth and to post a video or image on their social media account – they are asked to donate £5 to the cause and nominate three others to do the same.

Former England rugby union skipper, Mike Tindall, who is patron of the sports disability charity, has taken part, along horse racing legend AP McCoy, actor James Nesbitt and singer Ronan Keating.

James Nesbitt shows off his entry for the Matt Hampson fundraiser

Mike did it on the morning of his annual charity celebrity golf day, which last year raised almost £200,000 for The Matt Hampson Foundation and Parkinson’s UK.

The foundation’s founder, Matt Hampson OBE, who launched the charity to support others who have suffered catastrophic injuries playing sport, kicked off the mouth-writing challenge by completing it on a beach in Barbados earlier this year.

The hope is that the more people take part using the hashtag #GBLchallenge the more it will spread across social media.

To get involved, write the phrase and post it on social media, remembering to tag @hambofoundation and #GBLchallenge and make a £5 donation via the www.justgiving.com/campaign/GBLChallenge web page.