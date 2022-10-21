Police are investigating

Police are investigating one of the thefts, on Kings Road in the town at 10.30pm on Wednesday evening this week.

It is understood that catalytic converters were also taken from two other vehicles on Limes Avenue, the first at 10.44pm and the other shortly afterwards.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “The theft of a catalytic converter from a VW Polo in Kings Road, Melton, was reported to us just after 10.30pm on Wednesday by a third-party.

"Enquiries into the incident are continuing and we’d ask anyone with information to come forward.”

A resident who reported the thefts to us asked hourseholders in the area to check their CCTV to assist the police in their investigations.