Car parking spaces to be reduced in Melton town centre while work is carried out

Motorists have been warned there will be fewer spaces in Melton town centre car parks over the next six weeks due to maintenance work being carried out.
By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Jun 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 08:38 BST
Melton's Burton Street car park where maintenance work is being carried out along with several other town car parksMelton's Burton Street car park where maintenance work is being carried out along with several other town car parks
Melton's Burton Street car park where maintenance work is being carried out along with several other town car parks

Melton Borough Council, who say they will keep disruption to a minimum, confirm the car parks will still be open but there may be reduced capacity.

Repairs to the surface and white lining are taking place in Mill Street, Saxby Road, Chapel Street, St Mary’s Way, Algernon Road, Fernie Avenue and Burton Street car parks.

