Cancer survivor Sarah Fenby, who will start Cancer Research UK’s Shine Night Walk later this month

Sarah Fenby, who lives at Croxton Kerrial, was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma 10 years ago which led to surgery to remove a tennis ball-sized tumour.

She was left with limited use of her leg and foot but has gone on to become an award-winning dog trainer and winner of two medals for the UK in the Paragility World Championships.

Sarah has been asked to start Cancer Research UK’s Shine Night Walk in Leicester on October 21.

She hopes her health battle will inspire others to take part in the event, which typically attracts more than 1,000 walkers every year.

Sarah said: “I’m really excited about starting the Shine walk, especially as it will be almost 10 years to the day since I had my surgery.

"It’s not about being first across the finish line – everyone can take part at their own pace, whether that’s a leisurely stroll, a lively stride or a full-on power walk.

“There really is no better motivation than knowing you’re helping to save lives.

"One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it."

Sarah was 27 when she found a lump on her shin – she then had to undergo painful surgery to remove the tumour and rebuild that part of her leg with skin and muscle from her opposite thigh.

“I was devastated when I was diagnosed,” she recalled.

“I’m a really active person and there was a very real possibility I was going to lose my leg.

“Going into surgery was very scary but, thanks to research and new treatments, coming out the other side was better and more positive than I could ever have imagined.

“I’ve been left with limited sensation and use in my leg and foot which makes running and changing direction quite challenging.

"I’ve found dog agility difficult but my dog, Karma’s, love for the sport encouraged me to keep going in the early days.”

Nearly 30,000 people in the East Midlands are diagnosed with cancer every year and Cancer Research UK spent nearly £1 million in the region last year on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.

Shine Night Walk participants can choose to raise money for the area of research closest to their hearts – including prostate cancer, breast cancer, bowel cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, brain tumours, children’s cancers, and leukaemia.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Leicestershire, Paula Young, said: “We want to thank Sarah and people across Leicestershire for making our lifesaving advances possible.

"It’s thanks to the generosity of our supporters, that we’ve helped double cancer survival in the UK in the last 50 years.

“By raising crucial funds, every step Shine Night Walk participants take will help bring us closer to a world where everybody can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of this devastating disease.”

The event starts at De Montfort University from 7.30pm, when participants will take to the city’s streets in a fun and inspirational parade of light.