Lara, the rescue horse who needs a life-saving operation

Lara unfortunately suffered a nearly fatal injury in her paddock and around £6,500 is needed so she can be operated on to enable her to continue to live the best life she deserves in her retirement.

More than two-thirds of the money has already been raised online for Lara, who is living at Pablo's Horse Sanctuary, at Long Clawson, after her owner was no longer able to look after her.

Lara’s field companion is a severely blind rescue spotted pony and her calm and caring nature enables him to live a happy life as she guides him safely around his surroundings.

The welfare charity struggles to pay large bills like those needed for the operation.

Some horses at Pablo's Horse Sanctuary have health problems and others are elderly, with uncertain futures.