Brodie has spent 530 days at Woodside Animal Centre and he would love to find a new home

The seven-year-old bulldog cross would love to find his forever home after being collected by RSPCA officers emaciated and living in appropriate conditions in February 2022.

Since then, Brodie has lived at Woodside Animal Centre, in Leicester, and staff there are desperate to find him a loving home in Leicestershire.

Operations manager, Jade Burton, said: “Staff have noticed that Brodie has gone quiet in kennels after spending so long waiting for a new home.

"Brodie is a clever boy who learns quickly and is toy and treat-oriented.

"He is a really loving boy who deserves a chance at happiness.”

Because Brodie is a cruelty case he has had to wait for his case to go through court before he could become available for adoption.

He loves human interaction and can live with children aged 16 and over.