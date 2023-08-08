News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Can you give a home to 'Britain's loneliest dog'?

Brodie has been described as Britain’s loneliest dog after clocking up 530 days in a local animal shelter.
By Nick Rennie
Published 8th Aug 2023, 17:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 17:33 BST
Brodie has spent 530 days at Woodside Animal Centre and he would love to find a new homeBrodie has spent 530 days at Woodside Animal Centre and he would love to find a new home
Brodie has spent 530 days at Woodside Animal Centre and he would love to find a new home

The seven-year-old bulldog cross would love to find his forever home after being collected by RSPCA officers emaciated and living in appropriate conditions in February 2022.

Since then, Brodie has lived at Woodside Animal Centre, in Leicester, and staff there are desperate to find him a loving home in Leicestershire.

Operations manager, Jade Burton, said: “Staff have noticed that Brodie has gone quiet in kennels after spending so long waiting for a new home.

"Brodie is a clever boy who learns quickly and is toy and treat-oriented.

Most Popular

"He is a really loving boy who deserves a chance at happiness.”

Because Brodie is a cruelty case he has had to wait for his case to go through court before he could become available for adoption.

He loves human interaction and can live with children aged 16 and over.

Click HERE to enquire further about giving Brodie a home.

Related topics:BritainLeicestershireLeicesterRSPCA