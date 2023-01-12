Ivy, the three-month-old puppy who was abandoned just before Christmas

Ivy, a lovable Staffordshire bull terrier-cross puppy was found on a cold, wet late afternoon in Leicestershire in mid-December.

The black puppy was picked up by an RSPCA inspector and taken to RSPCA Woodside Animal Centre, in Leicester, where she was examined by a vet and found to be healthy.

The puppy has since been named Ivy, given the festive period she was found.

If anyone has any information they believe may be related to Ivy, they can call the RSPCA cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.

RSPCA Woodside’s Operations Manager, Jade Burton said: “Ivy is available for adoption.

"She is a typical puppy, always on the go and into everything.

"She had a difficult start in life, but we are looking forward to Ivy finding her forever family.”