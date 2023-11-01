Essential repairs have been carried out on the car park at Egerton Park Cricket Club by contractors working on Melton’s new bypass road.

The entrance to Melton's Egerton Park and the car park surface at the cricket club (left) before it was repaired

Galliford Try, which started work on the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR) in March, agreed to help after talking to the club’s hierarchy.

The car park has now been resurfaced for the benefit of dog walkers and others visitors to Egerton Park, as well as the cricket club.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Having arranged a meeting with the club chairman we quickly established how we could support this local community hub.

“There was an immediate requirement to improve and reinstate the car park that was in a terrible state of disrepair.

"It has had no investment in several years, even decades.

“The repair work is extensive and something clearly beyond the capability and financial means of an amateur community sports club.”

The spokesperson added: “Our initial solution was to improve the car park area making it a more welcoming space and encourage an improved social environment for the whole community to enjoy.

“With support from our NEMMDR civil engineering team Danaher and Walsh, we have repaired the car park area and provided a useable space.”

Egerton Park chairman, Nick Watchorn, thanked the company for their work and said it would ‘make a world of difference’.

Linzi Elliot, chief executive of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, which manages the park, added: “I would like to say a huge thank you for your kindness, generosity, and hard work.

"It is fantastic and a very generous gift of many resources.