BY-ELECTION: The three candidates for Melton Sysonby vacant seat

Councillor Tejpal Bains, who was Melton’s youngest Mayor aged 27 in 2017-18, is standing down from his role on the authority.

Siggy Atherton, of Grange Drive, is hoping to retain the seat for the controlling Conservative group on the council.

Pip Allnatt, of Dorothy Avenue, is the Labour candidate for the vacancy while Jim Adcock, of Melton, is standing for the Liberal Democrats.

The new councillor will join Councillors John Illingworth and Jacob Wilkinson in representing the ward.

Here are profiles of each candidate and the issues they will get involved in if elected.

PIP ALLNATT (Labour Party):

A retired widower following five years as a full-time carer, Pip also ran his own business for several years.

He has a lifetime of experience in private business, voluntary and public service, including 14 years as a leading councillor.

His varied career, in a global Christian charity, government and private commerce, included computer and AI systems and financial management, and teaching students preparing for the armed services and higher education.

Pip’s voluntary service includes Scout Leader, , children’s sports coach, work on the National Cycle network, a planter for the Woodland Trust and school governor.

He is concerned essential services are threatened by poor planning, little vision, and inadequate funding. He is alarmed at cuts to bus services, under-spending on housing maintenance, indecision on the future of swimming atWaterfield, threats to reduce bin collections, ineffective town security cameras and an overworked police service needing more support.

SIGGY ATHERTON (Conservative Party):

My name is Siggy Atherton and I am standing to be your Conservative Councillor for the Melton Sysonby ward because I believe in serving our community.

I want to improve our town for all residents and I will work hard to be your voice and to represent your interests at the Borough Council.

I work at Melton Storehouse, as the Storehouse Coordinator, and am passionate about fighting poverty.

I am a Trustee of Myst Lodge, which provides support those who find themselves homeless and I know how much needed these services are.

I pledge to work with our MP, Alicia Kearns and our Police and Crime Commissioner to increase police numbers; deliver the Melton Distributor Road to reduce congestion and pollution in our town; and deliver more affordable and starter homes, so that local people can remain in our town.

Vote for Siggy Atherton to be a voice for you.

JIM ADCOCK (Liberal Democrat):

My family and I moved to Leicestershire over 20 years ago and my two sons were educated here.

I worked for many years as a lawyer before retiring, appearing in many local courts including the old Melton Magistrates Court.

If elected I would adopt an open minded and pragmatic approach rather than a doctrinaire one.

As a local councillor I would use my experience to fight for your interests. I am particularly concerned about green issues, one of the most obvious now being the threat to the Nottingham bus route. The bypass development also looms large.