Busy village road closed due to subsidence
Motorists in the Vale of Belvoir are today (Friday) being advised of an emergency closure of a busy village road.
By Nick Rennie
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 1:08pm
Leicestershire County Council Highways has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order at Blacksmith End at Stathern.
The council say the closure is ‘due to subsidence’ and the it will last ‘until further notice’.
The order is for public safety to allow county council work teams to carry out repairs and maintenance.
Diversions are in place via Moor Lane, Long Lane, Penn Lane and Harby Lane.