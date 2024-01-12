The route linking Asfordby with the A607 Leicester Road is to be closed overnight for three days later this month.

Leicestershire County Council Highways has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order on Station Lane, between the junction with Main Street, Asfordby, and the turn for the A607.

The council says it is required to carry out essential carriageway repair works.

A County Hall spokesperson said: “The duration of the restriction is not anticipated to exceed a period of three days, commencing on Thursday January 25, from 8pm to 6am on that day.

The proposed alternative diversion route during the overnight closure of Station Lane will be via Loughborough Road, Hoby Road, Asfordby, Washstones Lane, Main Street, Great Lane and Leicester Road, Frisby-on-the-Wreake, and vice versa.