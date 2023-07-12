Busy Melton town centre junction to be closed for a weekend
Motorists are being advised that a busy Melton Mowbray town centre junction will be closed for a weekend next month.
By Nick Rennie
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:21 BST
Leicestershire County Council highways has approved the Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) on Mill Street close to the junction with Burton Street.
The road will be closed to traffic for at least two days from Saturday August 12.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It is needed to allowed work teams from Western Power Distribution to lay cable for the installation of a new substation required to reinforce service supply in the area.