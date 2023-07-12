News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Busy Melton town centre junction to be closed for a weekend

Motorists are being advised that a busy Melton Mowbray town centre junction will be closed for a weekend next month.
By Nick Rennie
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:21 BST
The junction of Mill Street with Burton Street in Melton MowbrayThe junction of Mill Street with Burton Street in Melton Mowbray
The junction of Mill Street with Burton Street in Melton Mowbray

Leicestershire County Council highways has approved the Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) on Mill Street close to the junction with Burton Street.

The road will be closed to traffic for at least two days from Saturday August 12.

It is needed to allowed work teams from Western Power Distribution to lay cable for the installation of a new substation required to reinforce service supply in the area.

Related topics:MotoristsMeltonMelton MowbrayLeicestershire County Council