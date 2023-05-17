News you can trust since 1859
Busy Melton back road to be closed for extended period

Motorists are being advised that a busy Melton back road will be closed next week for an extended period to enable work to take place on building part of the new partial bypass.

By Nick Rennie
Published 17th May 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:07 BST
Motorists are advised about a road closure

Lag Lane will be closed between Sawgate Road and Saxby Road from Wednesday May 24 and the stretch between Saxby Road and Waltham Road from Wednesday May 31.

Leicestershire County Council Highways has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order at the location at the request of Galliford Try, the contractor for the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

Referring to the Lag Lane closure, a spokesperson for County Hall said: “These closures will be in place for the duration of the construction of the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road.

“The road will be closed for public safety and a diversion route will be signed on site.”

The NEMMDR, which is expected to be open in the summer of 2025, will connect the A606 Nottingham Road to the A606 Burton Road.

