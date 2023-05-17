Motorists are advised about a road closure

Lag Lane will be closed between Sawgate Road and Saxby Road from Wednesday May 24 and the stretch between Saxby Road and Waltham Road from Wednesday May 31.

Leicestershire County Council Highways has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order at the location at the request of Galliford Try, the contractor for the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

Referring to the Lag Lane closure, a spokesperson for County Hall said: “These closures will be in place for the duration of the construction of the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road.

“The road will be closed for public safety and a diversion route will be signed on site.”