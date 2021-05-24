Buses to replace trains between Melton and Peterborough next month

The level crossing at Oakham, which will be closed for three days in June to allow essential resurfacing work to take place safely EMN-210524-151347001

Buses will replace the normal CrossCountry rail services from Friday to Sunday, June 4 to 6, because of essential work being carried out by Network Rail at the level crossing at Oakham.

Passengers who need to travel are strongly advised to check their journey via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator and allow plenty of time.

Vinny Briggs, route level crossing manager for Network Rail, said: “This work to improve the road surface at Oakham level crossing is vital so that people can continue using it safely and reliably for years to come.

“We’ve planned this project to keep disruption to a minimum and we’re sorry for any inconvenience the road closure causes for people in the community or for passengers who need to travel.”

Network Rail will be upgrading the surfacing at the crossing to make it smoother for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Teams will be removing the current tarmac and rubber surfacing, carrying out track improvements, then installing new rubber panels.

Once this vital part of the project to make the level crossing less bumpy for drivers and cyclists is complete, the surface will be re-tarmacked and new white and yellow road markings will be painted.

The improvements will also make the crossing safer and smoother for pedestrians.

For this work to take place safely, Melton Road will be fully closed at the crossing from 7pm on the Friday to 6.15am on Monday June 7.

A signposted diversion will be in place for drivers and pedestrians will be able to use the footbridge next to the Oakham crossing.

During this time, there will be no access over the crossing for pushchairs or wheelchairs.