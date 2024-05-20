Centrebus is to restart the Number 19 service next month

The bus service between Melton Mowbray and Nottingham will be resurrected next month in a major boost for workers, shoppers and sports fans who travel regularly to the city.

Centrebus axed the Number 19 route in April 2022 because the company said it was no longer commercially viable.

But the company has confirmed it will restart the service from Monday June 3 with four return journeys from Monday through to Friday each week.

Buses will leave Melton’s St Mary’s Way at 7.45am, 10.50am, 1.50pm and 4.50pm and return from Nottingham's Broad Marsh Bus Station at 9.40am, 11.45am, 2.45pm and 5.50pm.

Passengers can also get on the Number 19 in the villages of Ab Kettleby, Nether Broughton, Upper Broughton, Hickling Pastures, Stanton on the Wolds, Normanton on the Wolds, Tollerton and Edwalton.

David Brookes, managing director at Centrebus, said: “This is a great time for us to move up a gear and reinstate the 19 on a commercial basis, which we’re sure will be a welcome addition for residents of Melton and surrounding areas.

"I’m very much hoping we can make a success of it and potentially develop the service if enough people use it.

"The government maximum £2 single fare makes the journey very cost effective and I urge people to give the 19 a try to ensure the route remains sustainable in the long term.”

Centrebus hopes the restarted Melton-Nottingham route will be a cost saver for students, shoppers and sports fans.

The maximum single fare will be continued until the end of this year and includes any bus on any route.