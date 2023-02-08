A Centrebus Melton service turns out of Windsor Street

Centrebus is unhappy it wasn’t consulted by County Hall about the review of 20 routes across Leicestershire which it subsidises or part-funds to help keep them running.

The company say that as a member of the Enhanced Partnership Board, which was set up to improve bus service provision in the county it should have been privy to what was happening.

We reported last week that routes under review in the Melton area included the 14 and 15 services, visiting Tamar Road/Queensway and Dieppe Way, respectively with others including the 8 Loughborough service, the 55 and 56 to Grantham and the 100 going to Syston.

The 23 to Bottesford and the 25 servicing Stathern are also on the list.

Centrebus commercial director David Brookes said the company was ‘shocked’ to hear the plans: “Most of the services listed in the media are routes that were awarded in August last year on two-year contracts, but we’re now being told the rug may be pulled on some services as early as August this year.

"The press statement says taxi services are being looked at on limited days of the week to replace some bus routes, but this isn’t a satisfactory solution, and it will leave some of the most vulnerable people in our communities isolated without access to adequate public transport.

“There are ways to make rural routes more efficient to reduce operating costs, such as building driver breaks into the timetable, starting services slightly later, or finishing them a little bit earlier, or reducing the days of operation, but no discussions have taken place with operators so we’ve not been given the opportunity to put any cost saving suggestions forward.

“We understand budgets are challenging for local authorities and some changes may be needed to help balance the books, but we hope to be able to work closely with the county council to find a way forward in maintaining conventional, reliable and robust bus routes across the county.”

The county council says the review is needed to help reduce its budget by £1million.

Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “If the recommendation on a particular route is to withdraw services, some residents may still have access to an alternative service.

“Where residents are left without access – over 800 metres – to an alternative service, we’ll look at providing a demand responsive transport service to cater for travel to essential services."

Mr Brookes called on residents and passengers to campaign against the potential bus service cuts, adding: “We urge bus users to attend the public meetings which will take place around the county and to lobby their local councillors and MPs to help save vital bus routes for the many essential journeys they make – to work, to the shops, for medical appointments and leisure journeys.”