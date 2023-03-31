Burton Road drivers warned about traffic delays over the weekend
Motorists have been warned to expect delays from temporary traffic lights near the railway bridge on Burton Road over the weekend.
By Nick Rennie
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:19 BST
Cadent put up the traffic lights yesterday (Thursday) to work on gas connections in the town centre area.
The company say they are likely to be in place until late evening on Monday to ensure work teams are safe.
Area Traffic Control for Leicestershire has advised drivers to be aware of delays with traffic congestion particularly at peak periods.