The Bluebird Belles performing for Burrough Jazz in December last year

The not-for-profit organisation raises money for local causes as well as showcasing some of the area’s finest jazz musicians and singers.

Tickets sold out for its latest show in December when The Bluebird Belles wowed the audience and raised £700 to be shared between Melton’s Storehouse foodbank and St Mary’s Church, at Burrough-on-the-hill, to help them with their heating.

Word is spreading about Burrough Jazz and it is now attracting performers from further afield – some of the famous names they’ve had include vocalists Sara Dowling, Georgia Mancio, Zoe Francis and Langham-born Miranda Heldt, together with top instrumentalists such as Joe Caleb and Jim Mullen (jazz guitar), Kate Williams, Andrew McCormack and Ross Stanley (keyboards), plus Dario Di Lecce and Bill Coleman (bass).

Sara Dowling singing for Burrough Jazz in March last year

Artistic director, Gillian Geddes, said: “I am thrilled that not only has there been strong local support for our enterprise, but also that we’re now receiving enquiries from top-ranking musicians around the UK.”

Burrough Jazz is grateful for receiving some financial support from Leicester Jazz House, which in turn receives its funding from the Arts Council via MJazz.

Gillian said: “The difference between the music that Leicester Jazz House puts on compared to what we present is that they focus more on up-coming, innovative contemporary performers, while we try to present perhaps a more accessible side of jazz, such as American Songbook, swing, and blues; jazz music where our audiences can hear the tune.

"We also set up a café-style environment and have a licenced bar.”

Burrough Jazz is continuing to look out for musicians at the top of their game, both locally as well as from London and around the country, to perform at their events.

They also retain popular acts like The Bluebird Belles, a midlands trio who’ve now delighted local audiences for two Christmas shows in a row.

