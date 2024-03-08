Jess Fletcher, assistant site manager for Barratt Homes at their King’s Meadow development on Kirby Lane, Melton Mowbray

Jess Fletcher (25) is assistant site manager for Barratt Homes despite being one of the youngest on site at the King’s Meadow scheme on Kirby Lane.

She wants to highlight her experiences and encourage other females to go into construction as the world celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD) today (Friday).

Her daily responsibilities include scheduling the program of work for all trades on site, monitoring health and safety regulations and overseeing the production of new properties at the development.

She quickly climbed the corporate ladder having graduated from the ASPIRE programme in 2020.

Jess said: “Construction needs a diverse workforce like any other industry.

"Diversity creates a better working environment where people can share their ideas and experiences which helps us to grow.

“Women have great attributes which are very much need in the construction industry.”

Jess believes that whilst it is stereotypically a male-dominated industry, her experience hasn’t been negatively impacted by that and she praised Barratt Homes for its inclusive workforce, its female leadership programme and its outreach for women in construction.

She believes the construction industry is definitely becoming more diverse now.

This year’s IWD campaign theme, #InspireInclusion, is focused on sharing the importance of diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society.

The campaign aims to inspire women to be included and feel a sense of belonging and relevance.

When asked for her advice for women who are considering a career in the construction industry, Jess said: “It’s a fantastic industry to be a part of, and if you are interested and take the leap then it will be something you won’t regret.

"I am glad I came into construction and hope that more women will join too.

“It’s hands-on working in a fast-paced environment every day and seeing people move into their new homes and loving where they live is the most rewarding thing.”