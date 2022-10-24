Builders get in the pink on Melton site in aid of cancer charity campaign

The site team at Barratt Homes' King’s Meadow, off Kirby Lane, Melton, dressed in bright pink hats and vests for the Breast Cancer Now 'Wear it pink' campaign

Construction staff at the Barratt Homes scheme at King’s Meadow, off Kirby Lane, have swapped their their usual hard hats and hi-vis jackets for bright pink hats and vests.

The aim is to raise sponsorship funds for Breast Cancer Now, which was part of the charity’s national ‘wear it pink’ campaign on Friday.

In addition to the pink PPE, a donation of £200 was made by Barratt Homes North Midlands to support the charity’s work.

Martyn Parker, sales director with the company, said: “We are very happy to be supporting ‘wear it pink’ for breast cancer awareness, and our construction team always look like they have a lot of fun getting to wear pink PPE for the day.

“We’re taking part in the fantastic campaign to support those suffering with breast cancer and hopefully do our bit towards raising awareness.

“It’s very important that, as a leading housebuilder, we are getting involved and supporting charities like this. We hope that our contribution to Breast Cancer Now’s campaign can help to make the day even bigger and better than last year and raise money to help us get closer to beating breast cancer altogether.”

More than £37.5 million has been raised by ‘wear it pink’ supporters since the campaign began in 2002.

This year, campaigners hope to raise even more through businesses, schools and individuals wearing it pink.

Advertisement