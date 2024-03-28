John Houghton prepares to take on the London Marathon in aid of the British Heart Foundation

John’s family was devastated when Nick passed away in March last year and then just two weeks later younger brother, Dave, also sustained a heart attack although he did recover.

Even John has had his own heart issues – he had potentially life-saving treatment in 2015 after a blocked artery was diagnosed.

This has all prompted him to run the marathon, on Sunday April 21, with the aim of raising £10,000 for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

John Houghton, a member of Stilton Striders, is taking on the London Marathon

He is a seasoned runner as a member of Melton Mowbray’s Stilton Striders club and describes the upcoming event as ‘a running dream’ after failing to gain entry on 10 previous occasions.

On his motivation for running the 26 miles around the capital, John, who is park manager at The Grange Camping and Caravan Park, at Asfordby Hill, told the Melton Times: “Nick was a fit 63-year-old, a flying instructor and active member at Leicester Airfield, he was much loved by all.

"Nick was a loving husband to Fiona, father of four sons, and his passing was a huge loss to the family.

“Two weeks after Nick’s passing, younger brother Dave suffered a sudden heart attack – he said to me afterwards that he felt Nick was looking down on him that day, telling him to call 999 immediately.”

Nick Houghton, who died after a heart attack last year, pictured with his children

John highlighted the work of the BHF in fighting heart disease – from unleashing the power of AI and data science to stop heart attacks and strokes to finding revolutionary gene editing cures to help end sudden death in the young.

John added: “I have to concede that the training has been brutal, I’ve endured winter storm after winter storm throughout.

"Largely, though, it’s all gone well and I simply cannot wait to run, I want to do my brother proud and also raise as much money as possible for something that affects many.

“I’ve been simply overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity to date.”